WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of West Columbia's Meeting Street Artisan Market is set to return on June 13th with several safety measure being put in place due to the coronavirus.

The market has been around since September of 2019. Local vendors set up at 425 Meeting Street location to sell products for the community.

When the coronavirus pandemic started, the city had to move the market online. Vendors had their products advertised on Facebook by the city to help folks by local products.

On Tuesday, West Columbia announced they would be reopening the market on Saturday, June 13th. People will be able to come out to the pavilion from 9 am until 1 pm.

Anna Huffman with the City of West Columbia says they'll be putting several measures in place to help protect vendors and the community.

"All the tables will be socially distant and we will have hand sanitizer and a hand washing station in place so that we'll be able to practice safe social distancing," said Huffman.

The last time there was a Meeting Street Artisan Market in-person was back in December.

The market will be open on every Saturday throughout the summer.

"They were coming every Saturday to mingle with the different artists and also with their local community members and so we're excited to be able to provide this again and have the community come out and then also make sure that it is safe with the social distancing in practice and with the hand sanitizing and washing stations," explained Huffman.

Tape has already been placed in the pavilion. Vendors will be socially distanced with an empty space in between each booth.

Huffman believes it is important everyone keeps safety in mind while they are shopping at the Meeting Street Artisan Market.

"Be smart. If you would like to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you come in, make sure you wash your hands before you do," said Huffman. "We're taking precautions to make sure people can and enjoy West Columbia and the interactive art park and artisan market but also keeping safe as well."

If someone is interested in become a vendor at the market, click here.

