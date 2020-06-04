COLUMBIA, S.C. — For stargazers -- and the rest of us looking for a break during coronavirus coverage -- the University of South Carolina's Melton Memorial Observatory posted this morning on Facebook that it will livestream the view of the night sky from 8:30 - 9:30 p.m. on Monday, April 6.

Although the University has closed for the semester due to the COVID-19 outbreak (online instruction will continue through the end of the Summer II semester), Observatory staff and members of UofSC's Department of Physics and Astronomy have been experimenting in streaming a feed from the 16-inch Cassegrain telescope owned by the school.

Weather permitting, they will be focusing the telescope on the Moon and some other nearby objects tonight. The Moon should be especially bright as it's on its way to becoming a full Supermoon on Tuesday. It will be at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear bigger and brighter in the sky.

To follow the action, go to Melton Memorial Observatory's Facebook page.

