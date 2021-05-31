Smooth ride for Memorial Day travelers

According to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) data, more than 1.9 million travelers came through U.S. airports Friday, a post-pandemic high.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Travelers returned home to Columbia on Monday following a record-breaking weekend of travel amid the pandemic.

Aryhel Freeman left to visit family in Virginia saying it “felt like the beginning of a new normal,” as he made his way through the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

“it was perfect just to get out and be able to do stuff,” Freeman said. “The travel was seamless. I feel like the airports did a great job of ensuring safety and I feel like everybody else was, just to get to that normalcy, that certain level of normalcy, they were on board with it as well.”

As she headed home, Danielle Rease waited with her luggage for her ride after a weekend in Washington D.C. with loved ones.

“Coming back together has been such a joy,” Rease said. “Just to hug them and tickle them and just to hold my new grandbaby. She was only two-months-old.”

According to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) data, more than 1.9 million travelers came through U.S. airports Friday, a post pandemic high.

Still, there’s a long way to go before air travel is back to where it was before the pandemic began.

Yesterday 5/28, @TSA screened 1.96 million passengers, airport workers, &aircrew with an average wait time of less than 4 minutes. We’re creeping up to 2 million. Please wear your mask, respect TSA/airport/airline crew, arrive early & pack your patience! — AA Alexa Lopez (@TSA_Comms_AA) May 29, 2021

Travelers are hoping this holiday weekend will mark the start of a summer nearing normalcy.

“Everybody, at least from my perspective, in our nation is moving forward in a safe, responsible way and I feel like, for me, this is going to be the start of something new,” Freeman said, “like, to get back out and start doing things again with my family, traveling, and really not taking life for granted.”