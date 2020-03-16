FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Some popular spring break locations in Florida delivered some bad news for beachgoers Sunday.

The cities Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale said their beaches would be closing as a way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 the coronavirus.

The Sun-Sentinel is reporting the sandy area of Fort Lauderdale Beach will be closed from Harbor Drive north to Oakland Park Boulevard. Miami Beach will close the beach from Fifth Street to 15th Street.

And, fun in the sand isn’t the only thing being affected.

WPLG said restaurants and bars have to close by 10 p.m. and are being asked to only operate at 50-percent capacity. City leaders asked that there is no more than 250 people there at a time.

Anyone who violates the new rule could face a $500 fine or 60 days in jail, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

