COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the challenges while working in the Midlands during the coronavirus is finding childcare solutions. Schools are out for the foreseeable future, so unless you’re able to work from home, you need someone to take care of your children.

Troy Thames, executive director of the Midlands Boys and Girls Club, says his organization is there to help parents with a possible childcare solution.

Midlands Boys and Girls Club is offering essential workers free childcare from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Joseph Keels Elementary School in conjunction with partners Richland School District Two and the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS).

The organization will also be opening at Riverbanks Elementary School, near Lexington Medical Center, in Lexington School District Two starting Monday, May 18.

Parents in need of childcare must fill out the form at www.begreatacademy.com

Thames said breakfast, lunch and a snack will be provided and there will be a 9-to-1 ratio of children to care giver in a single room. PPE will be provided to staff members and children’s temperatures will be monitored as they enter the schools. Electronic devices used in e-learning will be sanitized on a regular basis.