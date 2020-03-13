As the country responds to the coronavirus (COVD-19), many cities and states have declared states of emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

After President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency in the Palmetto State.

Now, many Midlands churches are modifying meeting and worship schedules to prevent the spread of the virus.

Eastminster Presbyterian Church, Columbia

Eastminster Presbyterian Church will worship via Livestream only on March 15 and March 22. There will be no Sunday School classes.

First Baptist Church, Columbia

First Baptist Church Sunday morning worship service will be by television broadcast and online streaming only. No Sunday activities will take place. Information about future events and activities will be forthcoming.

Join the service this Sunday, March 15, by television at 11:00 a.m. on WLTX Channel 19 or by online streaming at 11:00 a.m. at FirstBaptistColumbia.com or Facebook LIVE.

You can join their online Bible study, “Always Learning,” at 10:00 a.m. at FirstBaptistColumbia.com or Facebook LIVE.

Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church

The Asbury Methodist Church is cancelling its services for Sunday, March 15 as well as Wednesday dinners for two weeks.

Fort Jackson

Fort Jackson is suspending chapel services and events indefinitely. The decision applies to its five chapels as well as services held in the Solomon Center. Religious services will continue at battalion areas, but participation will be limited to trainees. Civilians and congregants are asked not to visit Fort Jackson for worship.