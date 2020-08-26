Midlands churches make masks for local school districts

People in the Midlands community helped make more than 1,200 masks for kids at two Lexington school districts.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A few churches in the Midlands are helping the community by making masks for children at local schools.

Mitch Coyle, the Second Counselor in the State Presidency of the West Columbia Estate, said they wanted to do something to help the Midlands.

"We're out here today collecting masks that our members have made for children in our local school districts that are kind of underprivileged and maybe need some help," said Coyle.

On Wednesday morning, people dropped off masks at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in West Columbia.

The masks will be given out to students who show up to school without a mask, or to those who can't afford them.

Coyle said they wanted to help families who are having trouble making ends meet or are stressed during this time.

"We're definitely motivated by the two Great Commandments from God, to love Him and to love our neighbor," explained Coyle. This is a stressful time for families, especially as school's starting and there's many differing opinions and kind of a non-traditional start to the school year."

The idea came from one of the members who attended a school board meeting and they were concerned about kids not being able to have a mask and wanted to help.

Many women and young people in West Columbia, Irmo, Newberry, Congaree, Orangeburg and Dutch Fork contributed to making more than 1,200 masks in about a month's time.

"There's a lot of stress on people at this time for many different reasons, probably primarily the pandemic. Any little thing we can do to bless the lives of others to help lighten their load, we want to do," said Coyle. "We love our brothers and sisters here in the area and we just want to do what we can to help bless them and lighten their load in any small way possible."

The masks will be given to Lexington Two and Lexington-Richland Five school districts so they can distribute them.