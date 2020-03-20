COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina responds to the coronavirus, Midlands hospitals are restricting visitors as a precaution.

On Thursday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster asked all hospitals to restrict visitors to stop the spread of the illness. He also said there had been problems with visitors asking for masks and gloves which are desperately needed for health care professionals.

Here's a rundown of what restrictions are in place at Midlands hospitals.

Lexington Medical Center

Lexington Medical Center will no longer allow visitors into the hospital or at any of its facilities as it deals with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Visitor restrictions went into effect Friday, March 20 at 9 a.m. The restriction includes the Emergency department, all procedure areas and inpatient units.

However, the hospital says there are some patient circumstances when Lexington Medical Center will allow one visitor:

Obstetric patients

Pediatric patients

Newborn Nursery and Special Care Nursery patients

End-of-life events

Children younger than 18 years of age are not approved as visitors. Additionally, there will be no visitors for patients suspected of or who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, effective Monday, March 23, Lexington Medical Center’s ambulatory surgery centers at Lexington Medical Center Lexington and Lexington Medical Center Irmo will be closed. The Urgent Cares at those locations will remain open.

Prisma Health

Prisma Health is restricting visitors to protect patients, staff and the community. The change affects Prisma Health hospitals, Emergency Departments and outpatient facilities.

Beginning at 7 a.m., Friday, March 20, visitors are no longer allowed in Prisma Health hospitals. This includes the Emergency Department, procedure areas and inpatient areas.

One visitor per patient will be allowed for the following:

Pediatrics patients

Obstetrics patients

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients

End of life events

Children less than 18 years of age will not be approved as visitors.

Additionally, there will be no visitors for patients suspected of or who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Providence Health

Providence Health announced Friday it is restricting visitor access due to coronavirus concerns.

Effective Friday, March 20, the Providence is:

Limiting points of entry at acute care facilities to Emergency Room entrances only.

Requiring screening for everyone prior to entry at each point of access.

Implementing a zero visitor restriction at its facilities.

