Midlands parents talk about in-class learning for the fall

Some parents believe kids should go to school this fall, while others think it would be better to stick with online learning for the time being.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some South Carolina parents have expressed their thoughts and concerns on whether kids should have in-class learning starting in the fall.

During this past school year, students in South Carolina had to switch from the classroom to online learning due to COVID-19.

With the coronavirus not showing any signs of backing down, school officials have talked about giving parents the option to send their kids to school or have them do online school from home.

Street Squad went to Downtown Columbia to see what people had to say about their child going back to school.

Wendy Dubberly thinks it would be a good idea to have her three kids back in the classroom.

"They're good kids. Diligent. They study but you have to be in a classroom setting at least two to three days a week to learn material, have interaction with the teacher, ask questions. It's really critical," said Dubberly.

Dubberly believes her childrens' school district will do everything they can to keep the classrooms safe and clean. She also thinks parents should have the option to do in-class or online schooling.

"I understand and respect our concerns and fears and I think it's wise to thin out the classrooms, separate out the kids, days on, days off," explained Dubberly. "But there has to be in classroom time and in classroom instruction."

Lori Murray has two children, one about to be a senior in high school and another in college. She said she would support her kids being back at school. She also believes parents should have the choice on whether they want their child to do online learning or go to school.

"I don't have small kids. I only have one child who's left. He's a senior," said Murray. "I think it's extremely important for the social aspect of him going back into class and having that senior year experience. He's already lost his first prom his junior year."

Murray says she doesn't know how she would feel if her kids were younger. She hopes parents will educate their kids at home before they return to class so students will know how to protect themselves and other classmates.

"(Schools) are going to have to have safety protocols that are in place. Every kid should be wearing a mask. Those parents that don't believe that masks should be worn are going to have to suck it up and send a mask with their kid," explained Murray.

Wayne Ashford, who has grandchildren, believes it may be better to stick with online learning at this time.

"When they did let school out, they allowed (students) to get laptops and tablets to do their homework on. They did okay. I think it will be a good thing if they just do it online," said Ashford.

Ashford also thinks parents should have the choice to chose sending their child to school or staying at home to learn online.

News 19 also spoke with a teacher, and though they didn't want to be identified, they said teachers will be ready either way to help teach their students.

"As a teacher, I think the most important thing is that we provide a well worked out plan and option for parents," said the teacher. "As a parent myself, I'm going to think about my child's safety as well as my own safety."

The teacher says they miss their students and will make learning engaging whether it's in the classroom or on a computer.