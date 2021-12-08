Midlands pediatricians bust myths about kids and COVID-19

Pediatricians are warning that kids can get the virus, too.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Pediatricians are warning that kids can get the coronavirus, just like adults, with some children's symptoms so severe they're admitted to the hospital.

Myth 1: Kids can't get COVID-19.

Fact: According to Dr. Anna Kathryn Burch, a pediatric Infectious disease specialist, kids can get and transmit COVID-19, including severe cases.

"Children can absolutely get COVID and can get pretty significant COVID," said Dr. Burch.

"Older children and adolescents spread COVID more."

Dr. Burch says kids can get very sick from COVID and can be hospitalized. "The people we are seeing being hospitalized in the pediatric hospital are adolescents who are not immunized or who are obese," said Dr. Burch.

Myth 2: Vaccines are not safe for children.

Fact: Health experts say vaccines are extremely effective and safe.

Dr. Burch says, "I think that's one of the biggest fears that parents and others feel. This is a brand new vaccine ... but the technology has been there, we have used it."

Dr. Burch says it's rare children experience vaccine side effects. "Children who get the vaccine do very well with it. It makes very good immune response with very little side effects."

Myth 3: Masks don't work.

Fact: Health experts say masks help slow the spread of the virus.

Pediatrician Dr. Michael Finch says he's seen a rapid increase in positive cases in children in the past few weeks. "If the masks are worn properly and fitted pretty closely to the nose and mouth, it absolutely cuts down on the spread droplets," said Dr. Finch.

"We're absolutely seeing an increased number of COVID cases coming into our offices, 12-14 per week. It seems like 30-40% are coming back positive."

He says the COVID variant is infecting everyone, from infants up to adults.