COLUMBIA, S.C. — People in the Midlands gave their take on whether or not it was a good idea to reopen businesses in South Carolina.

When the coronavirus pandemic started, all but essential businesses were forced to close their doors to help prevent spreading the virus.

Government officials have started to allow some businesses to reopen over the last several weeks.

Retail stores were one of the first to open.

They were followed by restaurants opening outdoor dining and transitioning to partially indoors.

Barbershops, salons, gyms and other close-contact businesses will be ready to open next week.

William Finkelstein says, "I think it's a good thing for the economy but I think it's also a mix kind of thing where it's good but it's also like are people's health still going to be at risk."

Some folks who didn't want to talk on camera say they are concerned for seniors in the community. They know seniors are the most susceptible to the virus.

"I think it's a good idea to go at a slow pace that South Carolina's going at," said Tatumn Milazzo. "I think opening the outside restaurants was a good idea to kind of get more businesses going while still being safe."

Milazzo also believes people shouldn't go out just because they can and they should have a good reason for doing so.

Shaquille Boyd says he's concerned for the health of the people he cares about like his children.

"I wasn't really positive on it at first. I understand why we have to do it but at the same time I don't understand why they have to do it so early, especially with all these deaths. It really bothers me," said Boyd.

Romelda Williams says, "I'm not the one to judge about when things are to open up but I (don't) really think it's safe for everything to open. I know everybody needs to get back to work. Me, myself, I'm happy that I'm back to work."

"People are getting sick," said Debra Weeks. "There's too much going on right now and we have to keep our distance from one another because we don't know who's standing next to us that is sick."

A commonly mentioned idea was that people in the community agree others need to do their part to make sure everyone is safe by washing their hands and practicing social distancing.

