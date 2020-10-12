SC Governor, Vice-President to discuss vaccine rollout in South Carolina

The first vaccine is expected to get federal approval in the coming days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Vice-President Mike Pence will hold a roundtable in the Upstate today to discuss the coronavirus vaccine and its rollout in the state.

The two will be joined by Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and members of the state’s congressional delegation, and other state leaders for a roundtable discussion on Operation Warp Speed and South Carolina’s vaccine distribution plan at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Greenville at 11 AM.

The FDA is meeting Thursday to discuss the Pfizer vaccine, the first COVID-19 vaccine that could get approval. An FDA panel is reviewing data on the vaccine to see if its safe and effective enough to meet clinical standards. If that panel signs off on the vaccine, it could get approval as before the end of the week.

In clinical trials, the vaccine was said to be more than 90 percent effective. However U.K. officials have said that people with a history of serious allergic reactions shouldn’t get the vaccine. Government officials there are investigating two reports of reactions that occurred when the country began mass vaccinations.

Another vaccine created by Moderna is expected to get approval before the end of the month.

DHEC has said the federal government has told them to expect between 200,000 and 300,000 doses by the end of the year. That number could change, however, going up or down. It's also important to note that the vaccine requires two doses, spread out over several weeks.

McMaster said Wednesday it will take months to vaccinate people, however, and that means people will need to wear masks and social distance for months to come to stay safe from the virus.

People who get the Pfizer vaccine will have to wait 21 days between doses, while people who get the Moderna vaccine will need to wait 28 days. The state will be responsible for giving the first dose, while the CDC will handle the second booster shot.