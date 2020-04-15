COLUMBIA, S.C. — After weeks of staying at home and social distancing, wouldn't a camping trip be nice?

But with parks closed because of the coronavirus, what's an outdoors person to do?

How about a virtual camping trip?

Join park rangers from the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service and S.C. State Park Service on Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18 for the 2020 South Carolina Virtual Camp Out.

Park services are working together to bring the parks to your backyards and living rooms through this virtual experience.

A wide range of activities will be offered as a part of the virtual camp out.

You can see the schedule and activites on their Facebook page.

Several special guests will showcase the natural and cultural world with programs to include storytelling, living history and camping-related activities.

The park services encourage you and your family to “camp out” at home and virtually connect this weekend to your state’s treasures. So, warm the hot chocolate, cook a s'more on your grill and tune in to your parks!

Officials say this event is designed to keep visitors and employees as safe as possible by mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are really excited to bring the parks into your homes,” says National Park Superintendent K. Lynn Berry. “It is truly is a collaborative effort between the South Carolina State Parks, U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service. We look forward to the day when the public can come back safely into the parks."