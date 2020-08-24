Mission Lexington giving out school supplies to county residents

Families in need of school supplies for their children will be able to pick them up at Mission Lexington Monday through Thursday, August 24th.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — One crisis ministry in Lexington is giving out school supplies to families in need in the county.

The crisis ministry has been serving the community since 1978. According to their website, Mission Lexington helps meets 30,000 needs in the community each year.

Mission Lexington has started their annual school supply drive. Anyone in Lexington County who needs help getting the things their kids will need for school are able to participate.

Many of the supplies have been donated by people who live in the community.

"We want to encourage our children to have what they need when they go to school," said Marett Bishop, the Director of Social Services for Mission Lexington. "We want to make sure they're getting the education they need and sometimes that means the supplies, especially as some of them are going to be virtually from home and not be at the school to receive the services they need."

School Supplies-Day One! Posted by Mission Lexington on Monday, August 24, 2020

When folks pull up to the crisis ministry, staff will meet them at their car and fill the paperwork out for them.

People will receive a backpack full of school supplies and a clothing voucher to use in their thrift store.

Bishop says the vouchers will allow families to select 14 items per child.

"Many families that might not have struggled in the past to provide school supplies for their children might now," explained Bishop. "You can spend anywhere from $50 to $100 just on that and you've got to do your registration fees. We just want to make sure that the families who need it are able to come and see us."

Families can come by this week through Thursday, August 24th from 9 am until noon.