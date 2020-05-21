LEXINGTON, S.C. — Mission Lexington is helping people who live in Lexington County pay their utility bills if they're experiencing hard times during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many people have been hurting since the pandemic started about two months ago. With folks losing their jobs, it's making it difficult to help ends meet.

Mission Lexington, a crisis-ministry based in Lexington, was able to receive COVID-19 Utility Emergency Assistance money to help others in the community.

Robin Bowers, Executive Director for the group, says they wanted to help families not fall behind on their bills.

"We want to make sure that even though your utilities aren't going to get cut-off, that you are continuing to pay them," said Bowers.

Between now and May 31st, they'll be able to help provide utility funding for those in need who live in Lexington County.

Mission Lexington says the folks who apply need to live in the county and have a sustainable household.

People will need to call or send an email to the organization's Social Service Department. Staff will then reach back out in about a day or two and do a phone interview.

The number to call is 803-957-6656 with extension 240. People can also email ss@missionlexingtonsc.org.

They will need your name, phone number, email, and the last four digits of your Social Security.

Bowers says they want to do whatever they can to help families.

"I hope it allows them to feel comfortable that when the COVID (situation) is over and that they are able to return back to work that they are not so far behind on their bills, that they are able to catch up and that they can continue to live and have their roof and have power."

