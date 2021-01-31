'More is better'; MUSC professor weighs in on double masking idea

DHEC officials said they are reviewing evidence on the benefits of double masking, but remind folks to continue practicing safety measures.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are two better than one, in terms of wearing a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic? Some health experts say that extra layer of protection can help slow the spread of COVID- 19 and are now suggesting folks wear two masks, instead of just one.

"One is better than none, two is better than one," MUSC Professor of Microbiology and Immunology Michael Schmidt said.

Schmidt said he is on board with medical experts suggesting to wear two masks.

"If you're wearing a mask, it has the opportunity to play 'capture the flag' of the viruses," he said. "If however you are wearing two masks, it's better able to contain the viruses because the virus, even though this (mask) looks solid, the virus can effectively work its way out and the second mask will effectively capture any of the fugitives that leaked through the first mask."

Masking not only protects you, it protects those around you.

According to updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you should be wearing a face covering with two or more layers. Those layers can be in a single mask or you can double-mask.

"More is better. Any barrier that you can put in place between you and the virus will serve to protect you," Schmidt said.

Bottom line, Schmidt said the more layers, the harder it is for the virus to spread -- but he does note it is important not to wear too many masks.

"You don't want to wear so many masks that breathing becomes a challenge," Schmidt said. "It's like everything your mother told you, everything in moderation."