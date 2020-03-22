CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Health announced new visitation rules on Sunday, March 22, 2020, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release, the clinical health system stated:

MUSC Health’s primary goal is the safety of patients, families and care team members. Care team leaders continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and create new ways to best take care of patients. This leads to making decisions, almost hourly, to respond to the challenges and uncertainty resulting from this situation.

In addition to direction from the state of South Carolina, MUSC Health closely follows CDC guidelines (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html), and is learning in real time from the experience of other hospitals and state systems around the country as we deal with this new virus.

In alignment with Governor McMaster’s executive order for hospitals to eliminate patient visitation, except for patients who are near the end of life, MUSC Health has enacted new visitation guidelines. In addition to the screening and hand hygiene protocols currently in place, this means:

For Adult Patients: University Hospital, University Hospital Extension and ART

We will not permit visitors in the building unless the physician feels a patient is at the end of life. At that time, we will contact a family member, friend or other caregiver to be at the bedside. No more than two (2) of these individuals may be present at a time.

Exceptions may be made by hospital administration based on ongoing patient safety needs.

Daily screening will continue to take place at designated hospital entrances.

For Pediatric Patients and Patients in Labor: MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion

Only two (2) parents, legal guardians or caregivers at a time will be permitted at the bedside with their child. No other family members will be permitted into the hospital or allowed to visit.

For pregnant mothers, one (1) significant other will be permitted to enter the hospital or be at the mother’s bedside.

We realize these guidelines place additional stress on patients and families, and we wish that we could do something different. However, as a community, if we want to limit the spread of COVID-19 and how sick people become, we must take these kinds of precautions. Patients and families are encouraged to use technology to stay connected to friends and family while keeping safe from infections that can be spread from person to person.

COVID-19 Donations to MUSC Health

MUSC Health is receiving numerous contacts from businesses, community organizations, and individuals who want to help provide necessary and in-demand health care supplies. Please see the below frequently asked questions and answers that should help those wishing to connect with MUSC Health in this way:

How do I donate or sell supplies, such as masks, hand sanitizer or other items from my company to MUSC Health?

As a state-supported institution, MUSC Health must follow established procurement processes. Naturally, certain types of supplies must be verified as sterile or we are not permitted to purchase or accept them as donations. Please see https://muschealth.org/patients-visitors/coronavirus-information .

When will I hear back from MUSC Health about my supplies-related inquiry?

Due to the volume that MUSC Health is experiencing at this time, expect to hear back from MUSC within three business days after sending your supplies-related email.

Where can I drop off supplies for donation to MUSC Health?

Any donations must be discussed, vetted and agreed to with a hospital supply chain team member before a donation site is disclosed. Individual MUSC or MUSC Health team members are not able to declare sites for drop-off without permission from supply chain, public safety and hospital security leaders.

What if I’d like to donate money to MUSC or MUSC Health?

As always, one of the best ways to connect with MUSC or MUSC Health to make a donation is by accessing our website at http://giving.musc.edu. If you would like to make a gift by phone or have a more detailed or specific gift concept to discuss, please call 843-792-2678.