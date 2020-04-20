MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Myrtle Beach is keeping their beaches closed even though South Carolina's governor has said they can reopen if they want.

McMaster issued an executive order Monday allowing all beaches statewide to reopen starting at 12 p.m. Tuesday. However, he gave local governments the authority to keep their restrictions on beach access if they want to.

Myrtle Beach City Manager then issued Executive Order No. 7, which states that public access to the beach and adjacent parking will remain closed until one of the following occurs: the emergency declaration expires, City Council directs otherwise or the emergency order is rescinded.

Other beaches in the state, including most in Charleston and the ones in Hilton Head, will also remain closed for now.