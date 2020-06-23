Myrtle Beach becoming a hot spot for COVID-19 cases

South Carolina now has the fourth-highest new infection rate in the nation.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — People are flocking to South Carolina's beaches for vacation after being cooped up by COVID-19 for months.

But the coronavirus is taking no vacation. The state now has the fourth-highest new infection rate in the nation when adjusted for population, trailing just Arizona, Arkansas and Alabama. One hot spot is around Myrtle Beach, which has seen COVID-19 cases jump from less than 300 at the start of June to nearly 1,600. And that only counts residents of Horry County, not visitors who get the virus on vacation.

Many entrepreneurs fear that more infections could result in bad publicity that hurts business.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Tuesday announced 890 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 14 additional confirmed deaths. There are currently 824 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 26,572, probable cases to 41, confirmed deaths to 673, and zero probable deaths.

As of Monday, a total of 352,750 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.

