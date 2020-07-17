'Use common sense': Bike Week organizer urges safety during annual event

While some Bike Week events are packed, the typical crowds flocking to the "Carolinas largest Motorcycle Event" aren't showing up this year.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- One of the biggest hot spots for the coronavirus remains in Horry County, but that hasn't stopped the annual Myrtle Beach Bike Week from happening on the Grand Strand.

The Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally usually happens during the third week in May, but due to the pandemic it was postponed to July 13 through July 19.

Typically, the event attracts over a quarter million visitors over the entire week.

"I've seen more people on a Monday morning at 9 a.m. at Walmart versus what we have seen to this rescheduled event," said Leslye Beaver, owner of The Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet.

For this year's Bike Week Spring Rally, Beaver decided to close their indoor venue and keep things outside under their pavilion. She says the number of vendors on her property also dropped from 60 to 20.

"Just exercising social distancing, trying to respect your local community, just trying to be a team player with everything that is going on and making sure everybody is meandering and not gathering," said Beaver. "It really has actually worked pretty good this year, even with the governor's executive order. We've managed to get everybody out by 11 o'clock with very little complaint."

Suck Bang Blow, a popular venue hosting Bike Week events, updates their Facebook page with concerts planned for each day. In videos shared to their social media accounts, you can see a packed crowd outside watching the live music.

News 19 reached out to Suck Bang Blow to learn more about their Bike Week events, and we are waiting to hear back.

In efforts to curb COVID-19, a face covering ordinance is in effect in unincorporated areas of Horry County.

Other municipalities have their own rules. Myrtle Beach, for example, has a mask mandate in effect through Labor Day.

On top of following local ordinances, Horry County officials suggest residents also follow recommended CDC guidelines to avoid contracting COVID-19.

"You can call and report [businesses not following CDC guidelines]. We are really taking a public education and public health approach as we have throughout this entire event, really encouraging people to take those best practices, to take those measures to keep themselves safe," said Kelly Moore, Director of Public Information for Horry County Government.

Sonny Copeland, the organizer of Myrtle Beach Bike Week, tells us the Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally is the first since the Daytona rally at the beginning of March.

Because of rescheduling and COVID-19 concerns, Copeland says many of the Spring Rally's participants rolled over their reservations to 2021.

When asked for his advice to this year's attendees, he encourages common sense.

"Everybody's mature adults and everybody uses common sense. This is the land of the free and the home of the brave, not the land of obey and home of the sheep...just be safe. Use common sense and be safe," said Copeland. "A lot of people aren't coming this summer. A lot more people will probably be here in the fall, and everybody's looking forward to the fall. I know I am."

Myrtle Beach Bike Week Fall Rally is scheduled for September 28 to October 4, 2020.

In a new effort by local chambers, counties and municipalities in the Grand Strand, they launched "The Greater Grand Strand Promise". Through the promise, businesses can make the commitment to abide by health guidelines to protect everyone from the virus.