Organizers say Myrtle Beach Bike Week still happening next week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Organizers of the Myrtle Beach Bike Week have posted on social media that the Spring Rally will take place starting next week.

The Spring Rally was originally scheduled for May but postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, “The Carolinas largest Motorcycle Event” will run Monday, July 13 through July 19.

"Restaurants and businesses are opening up more and the roads are always open for great riding on the coast," says a post on the Myrtle Beach Bike Week Facebook page.

If you have plans to attend, note that Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Horry County do have face mask ordinances requiring the use of masks in retail stores, restaurants and public areas -- with the exception of the actual beach in Myrtle Beach.

South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control's daily total number of COVID-19 cases in Horry County for Wednesday, July 8, was 170 new confirmed cases, 7 confirmed deaths -- out of 1,537 new cases, 38 deaths in South Carolina for the day.