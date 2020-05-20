The Trump administration is ending deployment for 40,000 National Guard members helping with the coronavirus response. For many, it will end the day before they are eligible for federal benefits, according to a report from Politico, citing a senior FEMA official.

The "hard stop" is set for June 24. For thousands of Guard members, that will be 89 days into a deployment that started in late March to help states at nursing homes, setting up field hospitals and working at testing sites.

Politico reports that for every 90 days of serving during a federal emergency, Guard members can move up their retirement by three months (they must serve 20 years to qualify for a pension at age 60). They also can qualify for 40% off tuition at a public college or university after 90 days of service.

National Guard spokesman Wayne Hall told Politico that the deployments could still be extended in the coming weeks. He also said that the 90 day threshold is cumulative, meaning the Guard members could reach that bar on their next deployment.

Governors and members of Congress have asked the White House to extend the deployments, possibly to the end of the year, Politico reports. States are reopening and it's not clear what effect a potential second wave of infection will have. Those Guard members may be needed again, but if they have to go into a 14-day post-deployment quarantine, their return could be delayed.

National Guard Association President and retired Brig. Gen. J. Roy Robinson told Politico he found the "hard stop" date to be "weird" as it occurs on a Wednesday and that it's right at the 89-day mark.

Politico said the White House did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

