Nearly 300 COVID cases associated with SC schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are now 296 cases associated with schools around the state, according to new numbers from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The nearly 300 cases includes both students and employees. Of those 296, 195 were students and 101 were staff.

These numbers are slightly higher than Tuesday, when there were 233 cases across SC schools.

It's important to note that if a district or school has cases that does not mean that the student or staff contracted the illness at the school. DHEC said the cases are from students and employees who attended school or school sponsored activities during their infectious period.

Some schools may choose to self-announce cases before they are reflected in DHEC’s twice-weekly reports.

People who use the tool can search statewide by scrolling through a list or by school district.