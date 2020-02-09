Nearly half of USC Greek houses in quarantine, rush in-person events canceled

This decision comes after USC placed another house in Greek Village in quarantine for a total of 10 houses.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina’s Interfraternity Council (IFC) has moved all upcoming rush events to virtual instead of in-person after multiple Greek houses were placed in quarantine.

According to USC, this decision was made by the IFC’s student membership and is in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases. The in-person events scheduled for Labor Day have been moved to virtual events.

In a letter sent to the 21 fraternities that make up the organization, IFC President Brice Talley and recruitment chair Brendon Flannery said the decision was necessary to limit mass gatherings.

“This was not an easy decision to make but the health and safety of our members is the main priority and we believe this is a necessary step to ensure we limit exposure of the coronavirus throughout campus and the Columbia community. We ask that all 21 of the chapters within the Interfraternity Council continue to practice safety measures such as wearing masks and socially distancing to ensure we slow and stop the spread of the virus,” the letter said.

The latest numbers released by the school Tuesday showed 1,172 total positive student cases since August 1. That includes hundreds of new positives in the last week alone. The school said they've suspended 15 students who either held large parties or broke their quarantine.

The school has tested thousands of students on campus using their on-site facility. That testing center uses a saliva test which can produce results in less than 24 hours.

So far, the school said the positive tests have come from clusters of students getting together, and not from general spread on the campus.

