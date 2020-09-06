Historic Columbia (HC) will reopen its gardens at Robert Mills House, Hampton-Preston Mansion and Seibels House for public visitation on June 16, Tuesday.

During this initial reopening phase, HC will have in place new measures and procedures that adhere to CDC guidelines to keep guests and staff safe. These include:

• Limited hours for each garden. Gardens at Seibels House (1601 Richland Street) will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Robert Mills (1616 Blanding Street) and Hampton-Preston (1615 Blanding Street) will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The Hampton-Preston gardens also will be open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m.

• Reduced capacity. The maximum number of guests allowed at one time in the Seibels gardens will be 35, while up to 150 will be allowed in both Robert Mills and Hampton-Preston gardens.

• Groups. If visiting HC gardens in a group, the group must be limited to three or fewer (or 10 or fewer if from the same household) while maintaining distance of six feet or more from others. • Garden routes. Guests will be encouraged to follow a loop around the gardens. Signage will be placed in each garden to direct visitors.

• Face coverings. Face coverings will be strongly encouraged – though not required – for garden visitors.

• Amenities. Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating. Restrooms will not be available to garden visitors at this time. HC’s gardens have long offered beautiful and peaceful landscapes.

Columbia locals and tourists are invited to enjoy the gardens for picnics, dog walks and recreation.