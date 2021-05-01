'A wake-up call for all Georgians': New COVID-19 variant found in Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Health says the patient is an 18-year-old with no travel history

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Health has confirmed the first known case of the UK COVID-19 variant.

According to a news release Tuesday, the patient is an 18-year-old man with no travel history and he is currently in isolation at home.

The DPH says the variant was found during a specimen analysis sent by a pharmacy to a commercial lab.

Preliminary information suggests the variant (B.1.1.7) is more contagious, but there is no evidence that the new variant is more lethal or causes more severe illness.

“The emergence of this variant in our state should be a wake-up call for all Georgians,” said DPH Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H. “Even as we begin roll out of a COVID-19 vaccine, we must not let down our guard and ignore basic prevention measures – wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands frequently.”