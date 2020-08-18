New Jersey couple dies from COVID-19 just days after losing son to virus

The state's governor spoke about the family during a press conference.

NEW JERSEY, USA — A New Jersey couple married for 62 years died hours apart just two days after losing their son to coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy said in a press conference last week.

That's according to a CNN article.

John Freda, 51, passed away from COVID-19 on April 22. His parents, Larry and Vicki, died from the virus two days later and hours apart, according to state officials.

"Three tremendous and loving souls all taken from the same family within a span of 48 hours," said Murphy. "The Freda family remains in our thoughts and our prayers."

As of Monday, New Jersey has seen at least 187,455 Covid-19 cases and 15,912 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

"The Freda family is just one of thousands of families who know all too well the awful strength and power of this virus," said Murphy. "For them, and for us all, we must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread of this virus and save lives.

"We must keep up with our social distancing and we must continue to wear our face masks. We have to think of others, of our own family and friends and our communities, and put the common good above all else."

