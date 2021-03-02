Cooperative Health offers COVID-19 vaccine to Newberry County residents

Eau Claire Cooperative Health taking appointments for vaccination site in Little Mountain

LITTLE MOUNTAIN, S.C. — Eau Claire Cooperative Health (ECCHC) will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to Newberry County residents at Little Mountain Pediatric & Family Practice at 99 North Mill Street this week.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, and Friday, Feb. 5.

Individuals must be a Newberry County Resident, age 70 or older, or be a front line worker in order to receive the vaccine.

If you cannot get an appointment or make it this week, ECCHC will have other appointment times available on Wednesdays -- Feb. 10, March 3 and March 10 -- and Fridays -- Feb. 12, March 5 and March 12.