Newberry County School District implements school mask mandate

Beginning Monday, August 23, students will be required to wear a mask on school grounds

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — During a meeting of board members on Monday, August 23, the School District of Newberry County voted to implement a mask mandate for all students in Newberry County schools.

Beginning Tuesday, August 24, all students in Newberry County will be required to wear a face mask while on school property. The 30-day mandate does allow for mask "breaks" when proper social distancing (3 to 6 feet apart between individuals) can be maintained.

With this action, Newberry County joins Richland County School District One and Charleston County school districts in requiring students to wear face masks as a preventative measure in order to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus. South Carolina has seen a steep increase in the number of reported COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the school year.

COVID-19 vaccines and tests are free in South Carolina. DHEC has a list of vaccination and test sites on the department's website and local county health agencies