COVID-19 postpones at least two games for Newberry High Football

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry High School varsity football will not play for at least two weeks due to COVID-19 issues, according to the school.

High schools around the state have had to postpone athletic events because of the coronavirus. Newberry High School is one of the most recent to make the same decision.

According to the school's Facebook page, the games against Eau Claire and Batesburg-Leesville high schools have been postponed due to, "COVID-19 related issues."

The game against Eau Claire was originally scheduled for October 9th, with Batesburg-Leesville being next week on October 16th.

On DHEC's coronavirus website, it indicates Newberry High School has less than five positive cases for both students and staff.

Both Eau Claire and Batesburg-Leesville high schools have no cases of COVID-19.