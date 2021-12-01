Newberry County Hospital cancels visiting hours due to COVID-19

Citing rise in COVID-19 cases and busy emergency room, the Newberry County Memorial Hospital has canceled visiting hours for patients.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Citing the rise in positive COVID-19 cases and record-setting numbers of hospitalizations, Newberry County Memorial Hospital has cancelled visiting hours for patients.

Not long after South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released its daily report of coronavirus data, Newberry Hospital announced it "will not allow any visitors until further notice."

As per the hospital, a patient can have one person designated as the point of contact to receive health updates provided by a staff member or physician.

The hospital also warns people and potential patients that there is a high volume of COVID-19 patients coming through the Emergency Department and to expect "extended wait times and possible exposure to COVID-19."

(1/3) As of Tuesday, January 12, Newberry Hospital will not allow any visitors until further notice, due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases. We are asking that one family member be designated to receive updates about their loved one/friend/etc. — Newberry Hospital (@NewberryCMH) January 12, 2021