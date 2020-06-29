Newberry requires face masks for grocery stores, pharmacies

The city said they're doing this to stop the spread of COVID-19.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The city of Newberry is requiring face masks in public but only when people go to grocery stores and pharmacies.

The city council approved the ordinance Monday, which goes into effect on Wednesday and last until July 31. It's designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Unlike some other city ordinances which requires masks in nearly all public settings, this one only requires them when people go to grocery stores and pharmacies.

The city says grocery store refers to a retail establishment that primarily sells food, but may also sell other convenience and household goods. Grocery stores also include but not be limited to Walmart, Food Lion, Dollar General and other dollar stores.

Employees at those stores must also wear masks.

Any person who is unable to safely wear a face covering due to age, an underlying health condition, or is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others is exempt from the ordinance