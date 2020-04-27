COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since last Friday, the state of South Carolina has paid out $4.6 million in unemployment claims as part of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fund to certain workers who were previously ineligible.

The newly implemented PUA fund uses federal dollars to provide unemployment benefits to self-employed workers, gig workers, contractors, 1099 workers, and others suffering due to COVID-19 related job issues.

For details on who is eligible and for how long, click here.

Jamie Suber with the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce said previously those same workers were ineligible for benefits in the state.



“We've tried to message those individuals, that's one of the good reasons why filing for that UI-- we got their contact information and were able to email them or send them text messages, and update our website in regards to hey, it's available, y'all please go out there and complete the PUA application and we've seen a high volume of individuals do so without any assistance from us,” Suber said on a videocall Monday.

If you're one of the newly eligible workers, you still must fill out a South Carolina unemployment insurance benefit application. After it is denied, you'll then fill out a separate application for the new fund through the online portal.

If you've already filed and been denied, log back in and fill out the new PUA application.

Suber said they've already had several previously denied claims approved, using $4.6 million.

Overall, South Carolina has paid out more than $350 million in unemployment aid, with more still available.

“Balance is still significant in regards to the money that we have available, however, we do not know the end. And, we do not see the end in sight in regards to how long individuals are going to need unemployment relief. We monitor that weekly, really daily, in regards to how much is going out,” Suber said, adding they have state and federal funding available.



The claim week ending April 18th also saw the first decline in new unemployment claims since the pandemic began as numbers dropped back below 80,000.

But, S.C. DEW said the week’s 73,116 initial claims were still unusually high compared to normal weeks.

“Record levels in regards to the number of individuals looking for some type of relief through the unemployment insurance program, still record levels in regards to the volume of individuals filing week over week,” Suber said.



DEW is aware applicants have had filing challenges and due to demand on the system, the Department will operate it's call center from 8am to 8pm until further notice.



“I want everyone to know that our staff are committed, they're dedicated, and they're working tirelessly to ensure that we're providing some type of relief to those that are in need. So that's why we've extended our hours, we've done all we can to make ourselves accessible and available for those that are in need. But again, we're asking for your patience as we continue to navigate these complicated programs,” Suber said on the videocall.

The Department of Employment and Workforce says it takes about 7 to 14 days to receive payment after approval.

The state's highest benefit amount is $326, and individuals can file for 20 weeks, with 13 additional weeks available due to federal aid.

The federal government is also adding $600 to claims due to the coronavirus.

S.C. DEW also added new step-by-step application instructions videos online, which can be accessed here.