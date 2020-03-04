LEXINGTON, S.C. — In an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Lexington County Clerk of Court said Friday it's suspending cash payments for child support, unless directed by the court, until further notice.

All payments should be made by purchasing a money order and mailing it to the State Disbursement Unit at:

South Carolina State Disbursement Unit

PO Box 100302

Columbia, SC 29202

When making payments using a money order, please include the following with the money order to ensure the correct posting of the payment:

Full name of the non-custodial parent Member ID Case ID

To obtain a Member or Case ID, please call the S.D.U. (State Disbursement Unit) at 1-800-768-5858 or the Lexington County Clerk of Court’s office at 803-785-8393.

Payments can also be made electronically by visiting www.Expertpay.com and www.Moneygram.com. When making payments using MoneyGram, please include the Receive Code: 14691

The County of Lexington will continue to provide essential services to the County’s residents, but may adjust how such services are provided.

RELATED: 65,000 South Carolinians filed for unemployment in one week due to virus

RELATED: Lexington County first responders to sound 'Sirens for Solidarity' Friday night