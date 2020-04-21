COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia is now on quarantine lockdown after a second inmate at the institution tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) has notified county detention centers that it will not be accepting new male inmates for at least two weeks while inmates and staff at Kirkland are being monitored.

Officials say there will be no movement in or out of the institution during the two weeks except for critical staff.

Kirkland is unique in SCDC in that it houses the agency’s main hospital for men, psychiatric hospital and is the place where new male admissions come before being assigned to a specific institution.

New female inmates are still being received at Camille Graham Correctional Institution.