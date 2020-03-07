Town of North in Orangeburg County requiring masks

The small town in Orangeburg County approved an ordinance that is now in effect.

NORTH, S.C. — The Orangeburg County town of North is the latest municipality requiring face masks.

The council approved an ordinance which went into effect at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 3.

It requires people to wear masks inside grocery stores, convenience stores, and all other retail shops. That includes pharmacies, liquor stores, and laundromats.

Customers and employees of those businesses must wear the masks when they are inside those establishments.

Like most other of these face mask ordinances, this has some exemptions. Those include for people working in private offices, people who are eating or drinking at restaurants, those who can't wear a mask due to medical reasons or religious beliefs, or anyone under the age of 10.

Individuals could face a $25 fine, while businesses could be fined $100.