WASHINGTON — A 64-year-old nurse at Howard University Hospital died from COVID-19 on Friday, according to a spokesperson from the District of Columbia Nurses Association (DCNA).

The nurse’s name has not been released by the university, and the man was the first nurse from DCNA’s membership to succumb to the virus.

"It’s tough news since these are health care workers on the front lines of a pandemic that affects us all," Edward Smith, executive director of DCNA, said. "Our thoughts are with his family as we continue to fight this virus throughout our communities."

The Howard health care worker is also the first nurse from National Nurses United to lose their battle with COVID-19. The group constitutes the largest organization of registered nurses in America.

According to preliminary information from DCNA, the Howard nurse did not die in the District, and is not counted among the 11 total deaths recorded in D.C.

The man was taken to a regional hospital where he lost his fight against coronavirus, Smith said. The nurse is survived by his spouse.

The discussion quickly pivoted from mourning among DCNA members to demands for staff who worked with the Howard nurse to be tested for coronavirus.

"Many nurses and employees at the hospital who worked with the deceased nurse are concerned because they have not been tested for the virus," an initial statement released by DCNA said.

But discussions are now ongoing between Howard University and the association to test staff who may have been exposed, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

A resolution to concerns may be expected as early as Wednesday evening, sources said.

"We see what is happening in other areas of the nation when doctors and nurses contract the disease and are unable to care for patients," Smith said. "If an inordinate number of clinicians become ill in the District, it will result in a tremendous strain on D.C. hospitals to deliver care during this crisis, and we don’t want that to occur in the nation’s capital."



