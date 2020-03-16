ATLANTA — Nursing homes are taking drastic measures to protect those at most-risk of catching a virus spreading across the globe, and closing their doors to all visitors. But one local facility has a plan to help keep their patients' spirits lifted amid such drastic measures.
AG Rhodes, a nonprofit nursing home with three locations in Atlanta, is gathering letters and words of encouragement for their residents to help them feel connected in such a time of limited interaction with family and visitors.
All are welcome to send letters to the activities departments at each of the three locations in Atlanta, Cobb County and Decatur, and staff will distribute them:
A.G. Rhodes Atlanta
Attn: Activities Department
350 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
A.G. Rhodes Cobb
Attn: Activities Department
900 Wylie Rd. SE
Marietta, GA 30067
A.G. Rhodes Wesley Woods
Attn: Activities Department
1819 Clifton Rd. NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Notes and letters can also be sent via email - which will be printed out and delivered to residents - to waystohelp@agrhodes.org. Please specify the home, and if the note is for an individual resident in the correspondence.
