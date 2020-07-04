NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — The number of people in New York City who have died from the coronavirus has topped the number of people killed at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Health authorities say at least 3,202 people have died in the city from COVID-19. That's about 450 more than were killed in the city on 9/11 when hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center.

The state recorded 731 deaths in a day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. There have been nearly 5,500 deaths statewide.

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in intensive care with the virus. Johnson is believed to be the first world leader hospitalized with the virus.

In China, authorities lifted 11-week-old restrictions in the city of Wuhan, site of a lockdown that served as a model for other countries battling the coronavirus.

