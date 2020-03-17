OAKLAND, Maine — Imagine being with your partner for 61 years, then having to stay apart due to quarantine. That's the reality for Byron and Kay Wrigley of Oakland.

Byron's a former member of the Oakland Town Council.

Kay and Byron's daughter, Kim Dickson, told us that recently, her father had surgery and went to a local nursing home for rehabilitation. Kay would spend every day with Byron in rehab...until they closed their doors last Friday to lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Kim says the separation has been really hard on them both.

Before his hospital stay, Kay was taking care of Byron at home and has been for the past 4 years.

Luckily, a family friend that works at the nursing home helped them out so Kay may visit Byron through the window!

How sweet! ❤️

Their son, Jeff Wrigley, sat down for an interview about Kay and Byron's love story and their moment that has now turned viral - you can see that on 207 at 7 PM on Wednesday.

You'll be able to find that story and so many more by our 207 team HERE.

Visit 207 at www.newscentermaine.com/207.

