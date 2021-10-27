OC Tech incentives students to get vaccinated before Thanksgiving

Students who show proof they are vaccinated will have a chance to win an Apple Watch, iPad or AirPods.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College is jumping on the movement to incentivize students to get the COVID-19 shot.

"We did this as a means of encouraging students to get fully vaccinated," said Dr. Sandra Davis, OC Tech's VP President for Student Services.

Davis said the school implemented its vaccine program for students to be fully vaccinated by November 11th before they leave for the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We realize that we celebrate in variety in different ways for the holidays," Davis said. We just wanted to make sure we exercise the degree of care by determining a program end date."

Students who show proof they are vaccinated will have a chance to win an Apple Watch, iPad or AirPods.

Davis says the school isn't requiring students to be vaccinated but they are encouraging OC Tech's student body to think of people's safety when the holidays start rolling around.