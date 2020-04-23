LEXINGTON, S.C. — O'Charley's off Sunset Blvd in Lexington provided meals on Thursday for Lexington Medical Center healthcare professionals.

Those working at hospitals have been working around the clock since the coronavirus pandemic has started.

While healthcare workers are doing whatever they can to serve the community, one restaurant in Lexington wanted to help them in some way.

John Conte, the general manager of O'Charley's, believes it was important to support those working long hours in hospitals.

"We want to give our thanks for what they're doing," said Conte. "Just tell them thank you, we really appreciate you doing what you do."

The restaurant wanted to step up and serve those who are dedicating long work days to help others.

O'Charley's prepared 70 meals for those working in the emergency room. It included fried chicken salads, cheeseburger baskets and rolls.

"I can only imagine the hours long shifts that they're doing and no sleep and how exhausted they are. If we can just put a smile on their faces, and say thank you, and give them a hot meal, and take care of them, then we succeeded in what we wanted to do."

Conte went on to say, "It's time like these where Americans stand up and pull together and pull through. That's what we do. That's what makes us American."

O'Charley's says they will continue to help provide meals for Lexington Medical Center whenever they need it.

