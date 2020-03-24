COLUMBIA, S.C. — All state parks in South Carolina are closing Wednesday and Thursday as officials figure out and implement new policies to help control the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials say the 47 parks should reopen Friday, but with new rules to assure social distancing to combat COVID-19 in shelters, trails and fee booths.

South Carolina had 298 coronavirus cases as of Monday afternoon's daily update.

About three-quarters of South Carolina's 46 counties have at least one COVID-19 case, and the virus has now been reported both at Fort Jackson near Columbia and Shaw Air Force Base near Sumter.