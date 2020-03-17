CLEVELAND — It's a message that couldn't be more true: "We're all in this together."

Drivers along Ohio's highways will notice new messages on ODOT road signs as the state deals with combating the spread of coronavirus.

3News cameras captured some of these signs early Tuesday morning.

Another message in rotation on the traffic signs declares: "Limit travel. Stop the spread of COVID-19."

It comes as Gov. DeWine has issued sweeping orders throughout the state, including the closure of schools, restaurants and bars (carryout still open), gyms, movie theaters and more.

RELATED: Life has changed in Ohio: Here are the sweeping orders & bans issued by Gov. Mike DeWine due to coronavirus

An Ohio road sign addresses the coronavirus situation.

Derek LaBeaud, 3News

RELATED: Coronavirus and Ohio: The latest updates

RELATED: Primary Election Day 2020 delayed