Regional Medical Center host back to school COVID-19 vaccine event

A chance to get their child's COVID vaccine before school starts back

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — "I feel more comfortable now that they're going to the vaccination process," expressed Gloria Seawright, Orangeburg County resident. "Before, I did not feel comfortable sending my kids to school unprotected."

Orangeburg County parents are ensuring their kids are protected from COVID-19 now that schools are expected to return to a face-to-face model.

"I didn't want my daughter to go face-to-face at all without being vaccinated," said Tonikha Brown, Cordova. "This is an opportunity for her to get vaccinated and get back to healthy living. My daughter came to me and told me she wanted the vaccine. She looks at a lot of social media, and she things happening around her."

In about a month, Orangeburg County School District students will head back to class.

The Regional Medical Center hosted a COVID-19 vaccine back to school event at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds for kids ages 12 and older. Gloria Seawright, a mother of three teenagers who attends Saint Matthews K-8 school, says getting her kids vaccinated was vital after learning from home was a struggle.

"My child fell behind," explained Seawright. "Even though he was promoted to the next grade, there still a lot of work I have to work with him to get caught back up."

Make plans to come out next Saturday, July 17, to the Day of Hope for a fun community health & wellness fair with no-cost Pfizer Vaccines for students ages 12-18. pic.twitter.com/PbPnNWT5nm — OCSD (@ocsdsc) July 8, 2021

The first day of school in Orangeburg County is August 16th. Parents News 19 talk to say other guardians should act now to ensure their kids are fully vaccinated by the time school starts.

"I hope as many parents as possible take advantage of this because it will set their minds at ease that their kids are going back to school protected," said Seawright.