ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg county officials have been restructuring the inside of some of their county buildings to make them safer during the pandemic.

"One of the offices is Veteran Affairs, we created a service window that creates a barrier for people when they come up to get information," said Harold Young, Orangeburg county administrator, "for voter registration, where the counter was open, we’ve instituted and put up some glass barriers."

Most buildings are still closed to the public and have a limited amount of workers still working inside.