Orangeburg County Council members say the recent surge of cases is alarming

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Some people in Orangeburg are worried about the spike in COVID-19 cases in the county.

According to DHEC, Orangeburg County is a hot spot for positive COVID-19 cases.

"You'll see from October the 16th; we were in the 10 percent range," said Orangeburg County Administrator, Harold Young. "Now, we are in the 20 percent and above range for the positivity rate in our community."

There have been 3,978 confirmed cases and 138 deaths in the county, and the Orangeburg County Council Members say the recent surge of cases in the area is alarming.

"I have gotten phone calls Thursday to last night from people I know who now have the virus," said Councilwoman Janie Cooper.

During Monday's regular council meeting, the county administration pleaded with their constituents to follow county COID-19 protocols. The county administrator says the main concern is ho to not overwhelm the limited medical staff at the Regional Medical Center.

"One of the best things we can do for them is to make sure our citizens understand what is at stake when the capacity is overwhelmed at a facility," explained Young.

Young says the administration is in constant contact with the school district, hospital, colleges, and other businesses to develop plans to limit the spread. He also encourages residents to take advantage of the weekly testing opportunities available in the area.

"Please get tested to know whether you're positive or negative," said Young. "That will dictate who you navigate through your daily lives."