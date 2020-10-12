Orangeburg County Courthouse closed due to positive COVID-19 cases

The recent surge of cases in the area has forced the Orangeburg County courthouse to close due to a staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Courthouse has closed due to a positive COVID-19 case.

According to The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have been 4,068 positive COVID-19 cases and 138 deaths reported in Orangeburg County.

"Our goal is not shutting stuff down stuff to hurt commerce," said County Administrator Harold Young. "However, to keep our residents safe, we will close buildings if it's the right thing to do."

"We felt like we need to do a massive cleaning in the building by shutting it down," explained Young. "Also, to allow those people to separate from each other for five days. If anyone else tested positive during that time, it would show itself. Then we can know if it was isolated in that group of people or if it something more."

Today, DHEC announced 1,883 new confirmed cases and 63 new probable cases of COVID-19, 12 additional confirmed deaths and 3 new probable deaths. Percent positive is 21.3%. https://t.co/cP1GiOmMSN — SCDHEC (@scdhec) December 10, 2020

The county administrator says the major concern is the number of positive cases that could increase during the holidays. There's a leadership team in Orangeburg County made up of council members, college presidents, business owners, and health officials working together to determine the county's closures.

"We are all sharing information," said Young. "We understand if there is a potential hot spot, it is being dealt with to reduce spread in the community.

Young says the court staff has attempted to reach all persons who had proceedings in the courthouse. The Orangeburg County Courthouse is set to reopen Monday morning.

The office closed in the Orangeburg Courthouse include: