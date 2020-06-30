Orangeburg to require face masks in stores, restaurants

The measure goes into effect Friday, July 3 at 6 a.m.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The city of Orangeburg has passed a measure requiring face masks in most public places.

The council unanimously approved a measure Tuesday afternoon to mandate masks in retail stores and food establishments. This includes grocery stores, restaurants, and small and big shops. All staff at those businesses who interact with customers must also wear the masks.

The measure goes into effect Friday, July 3 at 6 a.m.

There are exceptions, including for outdoor areas where social distancing can be observed, people who can't wear a mask due to a medical condition, children under 10, people in private offices, and people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering.