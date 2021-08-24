COVID testing sites in Orangeburg get busy as Delta variant surges

Orangeburg County has seen almost 600 positive COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — As positive COVID-19 cases are climbing across the state, people in Orangeburg say they're utilizing the weekly testing sites hosted by the Family Health Care Center to be on the safe side.

My son is in school, and my husband is working," explained Doquiwana Henderson, Orangeburg resident. "I want to make sure the whole family is remaining safe."

"We went to New York last week to attend a memorial," said Shirley Smith, Orangeburg Resident. "When we came back on Monday, we thought it was the responsible thing to get tested, so we don't propose a threat to our loved ones. We just want to make sure that we are doing the responsible thing because the numbers are going up."

"The learning center I work at, we are required to get tested every two weeks," said Tia Jordan, Orangeburg Resident. "I'm vaccinated, but you can't be too sure, especially with this new delta variant, and vaccinated people are getting covid."

As of Tuesday, DHEC is reporting 3,121 new cases in South Carolina. Data also shows 584 positive cases reported in the last two weeks in Orangeburg County. Doquiwana Henderson, an Orangeburg mother whose five-year-old son attends Marshall Elementary, says that data and data provided by the school district have led her to get the whole family tested. The Orangeburg County School District has reported two people at Marshall Elementary have tested positive for COVID-19 and 50 people are quarantined.

